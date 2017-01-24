It’s our fault, says Brathwaite

Attorney General Adriel Brathwaite is accusing politicians on both sides of the divide of promoting a sense of backwardness by failing to instill pride in the country’s youth.

“It really concerns me, because in many ways we the politicians in this country have taken our people back by not giving them that sense of pride, of ownership, that you have to take ownership of where you want to go,” Brathwaite told a group of mainly elderly people gathered at the Gall Hill playing field in St John on Saturday to celebrate Errol Barrow Day.

“Both political parties are at fault in this regard,” he said.

The Minister of Home Affairs recalled the period immediately preceding and following Independence when householders and children engaged in domestic animal husbandry or farming to raise money for expenses such as schooling for the young ones.

However, he said, those days appear to be gone with the emergence of a more mendicant society.

“We’ve reached the stage where doing these thing to ensure you could look after yourself or your family are either frowned upon, or that we cannot do it anymore, but Government and the minister and the parliamentary representative must provide these things that we did with pride.”

He said with the country having recently celebrated its Golden Jubilee, this was an opportune time to help bridge the gap between the older and current generations for the good of the youth, who are tomorrow’s leaders, and the country as a whole.

“These are who we need to spend more time and energy moving about and persuading them that Barbados is indeed and should continue to be the number one country in the world.

“We have to work harder to convince or young people to ensure that this present generation, and the generation to come understands the importance of what happened in 1966, and the struggles pre-1966, the struggles post, 1966, and live the reality of it,” Brathwaite said.