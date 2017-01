Holder remanded to Dodds

Jeffrey Aaron Holder, 18, of Grazette Industrial Park, St Michael was remanded to Her Majesty Prisons Dodds today after appearing before Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant in the District ‘A’ Magistrate Court.

Holder is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of 16 rounds of ammunition.

He was ordered to reappear in court on the 21st of February.