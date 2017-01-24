Help me!

MARVILLE PLEADS, BUT MAGISTRATE SENDS HIM STRAIGHT TO JAIL

A St Michael resident who has been on remand for the past two months on robbery and criminal damage charges threw in the towel when he appeared before Magistrate Douglas Fredrick recently.

When Brian Chuckie Marville of 5A Madison Terrace in Deacons Farm made his first appearance in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court back in November 2016, he denied robbing Peter Deane of a cellular phone worth $1,867 and $500 in cash on October 28. He also denied damaging a car belonging to Garry Blagrove on the same day, and unlawfully and maliciously inflicting serious bodily harm on 15-year-old Rynico Martindale on August 3, 2014.

However, when he reappeared before Frederick recently, Marville told the magistrate: “I want to plead guilty to all.”

With respect to the case involving Martindale, the court heard that the incident occurred when the schoolboy was at Bridgetown Market with his sister and some friends.

While walking along Spring Garden, the teenager’s sister got into a verbal altercation with Marville. However, the group moved further along the highway and when they were near the area of Courts, they again encountered Marville who was among a group of 15 to 20 young men. The quarrel resumed and escalated into a physical altercation and Martindale received “blows” about his body and face. The fight was broken up by people on the scene.

The teen sustained a fractured right jaw and soft tissue damage to his face.

According to the police prosecutor, Marville was identified by “civic minded citizens” as the culprit.

In the robbery case, the Crown’s representative told Magistrate Frederick that Deane and Blagrove were both at a club. Around 4:30 a.m. on the day in question, Deane saw Marville enter Blagrove’s car and search its interior. He informed Blagrove about what he had seen but Marville had already left the area by the time they returned.

Deane was subsequently walking in the Black Rock Main Road area when he saw Marville approaching.

“The accused rushed at the virtual complaint and punched him in the face with a rock . . . which resulted in Deane falling to the ground, and he blacked out,” the prosecutor said.

It was then that Marville stole his victim’s cell phone and money.

However, Marville’s guilty pleas were just the start of his problems.

Before he could explain his actions and plead for leniency, an unpaid fine imposed in August 2016 came back to haunt him and landed him an automatic six-month prison term at HMP Dodds.

“I didn’t pay the fine, Sir, because I get shoot, Sir. I get shoot four times,” Marville told the magistrate who questioned: “How would we have known that?”

“Everybody know, Sir. It was in the paper,” the 23-year-old Marville responded.

“Sir, I does smoke crack cocaine. I didn’t know what I was doing. I smoke every day – morning, evening, night – back to back and drink alcohol . . . and I really need help. Prison really doesn’t do anything for me, Sir,” he added, even as Frederick pointed out that Marville had a propensity for violence.

“I duh so wild I didn’t know what I was doing. I don’t want to go back to society, Sir . . . I want help,” Marville added.

The magistrate then sentenced the young man to nine months in jail for the violent incident involving Martindale, to run consecutively with the six-month sentence for the unpaid fine. He was also slapped with a six-month term, also to run consecutively, for robbing Deane, but was convicted, reprimanded and discharged on the criminal damage charge.

“Avail yourself of drug rehabilitation while you are in jail,” the magistrate advised Marville.