Good year for Digicel

2016 was a stellar year for Digicel Barbados with over 50,000 customers – from government departments, postpaid consumers, corporate businesses and residential customers – switching to the country’s leading communications company, the telecommunications company has reported.

And Digicel Play was a cornerstone of this achievement. Following its launch just over one year ago, Digicel’s entertainment, broadband and fixed line unit has fast become the number one choice for homes across the country.

Attaining over 15,000 customers over this short space of time, the company says it owes its success to the fastest broadband connection and the ultra-sharp TV entertainment package that can be streamed on multiple devices. The first to offer customers up to 1,000 mbps, Digicel Play has impressed and enamored customers from all walks of life.

One satisfied customer, Alex McDonald, noted that he is thoroughly impressed with Digicel Play’s service. The former chairman of the Barbados Private Sector Association knows the importance of operating a customer oriented company and delivering on promises in a market where change is constant.

Speaking from his home, he said: “They were attentive and determined to get every detail of the installation perfect, especially as I was very specific in my requirements and their only response to me was ‘no problem’.”

McDonald commended the Digicel Play team for the level of service rendered to him from his initial contact with the sales team to the great picture quality and the range of channels and features included in his package.

“When we were considering our broadband and entertainment options this year, we decided to get on board with Digicel Play because they simply have the best offer on the market. Without a doubt, the Play packages are great value for money,” McDonald said. Summing up his experience with Play, he concluded: “Wife happy! Kids happy! Plus the internet speed is just amazing!”

Digicel CEO Conor Looney welcomed the feedback.

“I credit this positive response from our happy customers to the hard work of the Digicel Play team. From our dynamic sales team, to the ‘Ninjas’, who are our roving response team, to the installation crews; we are focused every day on our customers.

“Following our investment of over $50 million in our fibre to the home and mobile networks in 2016, Digicel plans to continue to build on the newest and most modern technology in Barbados to lead the market in communications and entertainment products and services,” Looney said.