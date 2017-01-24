Dottin, Taylor, Matthews shine

West Indies star batter Deandra Dottin showed no ill-effects from a three-week layoff due to surgery as she lashed a classy half-century in a Player-of-the-Match performance to help power Brisbane Heat into semi-finals of the Women’s Big Bash on Saturday.

Playing at the Gabba in their second game in as many days, Heat defeated Adelaide Strikers on the one-over eliminator after scores were tied in a dramatic encounter.

In only her second game since recovering from multiple fractures of the cheekbone sustained in an on-field collision with teammate Laura Harris last month, the right-handed Dottin stroked 51 from 41 balls – an innings that lifted Heat to 127 for six off their 20 overs.

They were slumping at 60 for five in the 12th over when Dottin – who batted in a face mask to protect her recent injury – arrived to galvanise the innings in a knock that included seven fours.

Critically, she put on 60 for the sixth wicket with Harris who made 17 not out, to frustrate Strikers down in the latter half of the innings.

Dottin’s half-century was her second of the tournament following her unbeaten 60 last month against Sydney Thunder.

In reply, Strikers responded well, with opener Tammy Beaumont hitting 58 from 54 deliveries, captain Tegan McPharlin chipping in with 23 and opener Charlotte Edwards, getting 21.

Strikers were losing their way at 73 for six in the 15th over until Beaumont and McPharlin added 49 for the seventh to revive the innings.

With six runs needed off the final over, medium pacer Dottin failed to prevent Heat from tying the scores – despite a tight over – as Coyte scored the two runs required off the last ball.

Right-armer Dottin produced a miserly four-over spell, claiming one for 17.

She then kept the ball for the eliminator, producing a superb over to limit Strikers to four runs for three wickets – a target easily overhauled off the first two deliveries by Heat.

Heat finished third in the standings following the end of the preliminaries to qualify for the semi-finals, and will now face second placed Perth Scorchers in tomorrow’s first semi-final.

Meanwhile West Indies captain Stafanie Taylor ended an otherwise disappointing Women’s Big Bash campaign on a high note when she stroked a half-century to see defending champions Sydney Thunder to a consolation five-wicket victory over Perth Scorchers also on Saturday.

Entering the contest at Lilac Hill Park on a run of two consecutive ‘ducks’, the right-handed Taylor turned around her form with an enterprising 62 that anchored a Thunder run chase to overhaul a tricky target of 132.

She lost opening partner Rachael Haynes for 22 off 17 balls at 27 for one in the fifth over but then put on 57 for the second wicket with captain Alex Blackwell (26) and a further 36 for the third wicket with Indian star Harmanpreet Kaur (16 not out) as the visitors got home off the first ball of the final over.

Jamaican Taylor faced 54 balls and counted seven fours and a six before perishing in the 18th over with Thunder in sight of victory.

Earlier, Scorchers finished on 131 for four off their 20 overs, after opting to bat first.

Thunder finished three from bottom of the eight-team standings on 12 points to miss out on the playoffs while Scorchers finished second on 16 points to qualify.

And at Bellerive Oval in Hobart, Barbadian teenager Hayley Matthews played a crucial role in helping Hobart Hurricanes defeat Melbourne Stars by four wickets, and reach the final four of the tournament.

Set 136 for victory, Hobart got home with a ball to spare, after gathering the 12 runs required off the final over.

Captain Heather Knight top-scored with 35 off 26 deliveries, Amy Satterthwaite weighed in with 26 while the West Indies opener Matthews got 24, as they propelled Hobart’s run chase.

Batting at number five, Matthews played a crucial role in adding 38 for the fourth wicket with Satterthwaite before going bowled by leg-spinner Kristen Beams (3-11).

Earlier, Matthews grabbed two for 23 with from three overs of off-spin as Stars, opting to bat first, finished on 135 for eight off their 20 overs.

Hurricanes finished fourth in the standings on 15 points to sneak into the final four and will face Sydney Sixers on Wednesday in the second semi-final.

