Cyclist’s death shocks community

Family and friends of motorcyclist Robert Hollingsworth are “numb” since his death from a vehicular accident Monday.

This close-knit neighbourhood of Belfield, Black Rock, St Michael has been trying to make sense of Hollingsworth’s death.

The 34-year-old perished after he was involved in an accident with a minibus driven by Marklee Harris, 37, of Carlton, St James, at the St Thomas Parish Church roundabout around 5 p.m. Monday.

A day later, family members and close relatives were still too distraught to speak, but neighbours were willing to share their thoughts on the man many said had died too young, although no one wanted to be identified.

One woman was emotional as she recounted her last encounter with Hollingsworth, saying she had seen when he returned home from work, and left for what turned out to be his final ride.

She described Hollingsworth as “very loving”.

“He would do anything for anybody”, she said, adding that she had not slept since she received news of his passing, and neither had her son.

“He does talk with everybody and put you on the right road. As a young person he gave some really good advice. He gave a lot of advice to my son,” she said.

Another neighbour echoed her sentiments, adding he was so shocked by the motorcyclist’s death that he had not eaten since receiving the news.

“He was a bike person and he could have ride very well, He was a cool guy and he was not a reckless [cyclist],” the man said.

“He will surely be missed in this community,” he added.

