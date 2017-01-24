Christ Church Post Office temporarily closed

The Christ Church Post Office has been closed temporarily.

Postmaster General Margaret Ashby is urging customers to ultilize nearby post offices including, the Airport Post Office, the Worthing Post Office, the St Philip Post Office and the Britton Hill Post Office.

Customers who were asked to collect their registered items or parcels from the Christ Church Post Office are now asked to collect their packages from the Worthing Post Office from tomorrow.