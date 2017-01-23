Update – 21 injured in mass casualty at Gibbs, St Peter

21 people were injured when two minibuses collided just outside Emerald Beach hotel, Gibbs, St Peter around 4 p.m.

Emergency personnel, including police, fire officers, Barbados Defence Force personnel and paramedics rushed to assist the affected passengers. The majority were treated at the site. However, two people were taken to the state-run Queen Elizabeth Hospital by ambulance as a precautionary measure.

Police say none of the injuries was life threatening.

Investigations are continuing. (KB)