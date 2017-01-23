Two minibus crashes; one fatal

Barbados has recorded its first road fatality for the year.

Motorcyclist Robert Hollingsworth, 35, of Belfield, Black Rock, St Michael, perished after he was involved in an accident with a minibus driven by Marklee Harris, 37, of Carlton, St James, at the St Thomas Parish Church roundabout around 5 p.m. Monday.

According to the police, after the initial impact, Hollingsworth attempted to continue on his way but fell to his death a few metres away from the Arch Hall Fire Station.

By the time a team from Barbados TODAY arrived on the scene around 5:45 p.m. scores of onlookers had gathered, while Hollingsworth’s lifeless body was laying a grassy ditch with his bloodstained red and white motorcycle next to him.

Meanwhile, emergency responders, including Barbados Defence Force personnel, had to rush to the scene of mass casualty at Gibbs, St Peter. The two private public service vehicles were driven by Rueben Beckles, 32, of Well Gap, Cave Hill, St Michael, and Corey Pilgrim, 34, of Montrose, Christ Church.

In all 21 people were injured, including nine passengers who were aboard B58 and 12 who were aboard B75, when the two minibuses collided just outside Emerald Beach Hotel around 4 p.m.

Of these, the majority were treated at the scene. However, one of the injured was transported by private vehicle to Sandy Crest Medical Centre for treatment.

Police say none of the injuries was life threatening. Four doctors, three ambulances, two fire tenders under the command of Divisional Officer Errol Gaskin, one station officer and eight fire officers responded to the emergency.

Investigations are continuing.

Source: (KB)