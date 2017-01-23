Ifill remanded to Dodds

Days after surrendering to police, Jamar Leroy Ifill was remanded to prison today after making his first appearance at the District “A” Magistrate court.

Ifill of #17 Development 3, Gall Hill, St John was recently the subject of a wanted man bulletin.

He was charged in connection with the discovery of 152 kilogrammes of cannabis, valued at $608, 000 at the Bridgetown Fisheries Complex on Friday, December 29th.

His charges include possession, possession with intent to supply and trafficking of cannabis.

Ifill pleaded not guilty to all the offences and was offered bail in the sum of $300,000 with two sureties.

He is scheduled to return to court tomorrow when the sureties are expected to appear in court.