Canadian slapped with $30, 000 fine

Canadian visitor Gurkirat Sraa has been ordered to pay a $30, 000 fine by Friday or spend two years behind bars at Her Majesty’s Prison Dodds.

Sraa, 22, today pleaded guilty to possession; possession with intent to supply; trafficking and importation of cannabis as he appeared before Chief Magistrate Christopher Birch at the District “C” Magistrate Court.

Sraa was fined $15, 000 for the offence of possession of cannabis and $15, 000 for the offence of importation of cannabis.

He was convicted, reprimanded and discharged for the offence of possession with intent to supply and reprimanded and discharged for the offence of trafficking cannabis.

Sraa was arrested at the Grantley Adams International Airport on Friday after a search of his luggage by custom officers revealed 16 transparent vacuumed sealed packages, each containing cannabis, concealed in a false bottom of his suitcase.

The drugs weighed about four pounds with a street value of $32, 000.