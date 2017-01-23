Alexandra rewards excellence

The Alexandra School has been hailed for its legacy of excellence while students who have contributed to that over the past year have been awarded for their performance.

Continued Excellence: 123 Years of Advancement, Progress and Success was the theme of the school’s award ceremony honouring students for their triumphs in the 2015/2016 academic year.

Minister of Culture, Sports and Youth Stephen Lashley commended the school for remaining resilient amidst the challenges and issues that had thrown it into the spotlight in the past.

“This school, in my view, has produced some outstanding sons and daughters of Barbados, and their commitment, certainly their involvement, transcends what’s happened in Barbados. You have been an engine that has helped to propel growth, not only in Barbados but across the globe,” he said.

Referring to the institution as the “beacon in the north”, Lashley said it has remained grounded in excellence.

Principal Orson Alleyne congratulated the students for their achievements and successes during what he deemed to be a productive and rewarding year.

He proudly highlighted the 100 per cent passes in Physical Education in the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) exams for the past five years.

Alleyne also expressed his content with the school’s first crop of sixth form students.

The St Peter school introduced a sixth form last year and Alleyne described the experience as “challenging, yet exciting”. He said the school was pleased with the results achieved in subjects at the Caribbean Advance Proficiency Examination (CAPE) level, including Entrepreneurship, Tourism, and Art and Design.

Alleyne also disclosed plans to expand the school’s sixth form curriculum to cater to students’ needs with subjects such as Integrated Mathematics, Environmental Science, Sociology and Spanish.

The principal urged students to continue on their positive academic path, saying: “We must be willing to continue with a determined purpose to establish the legacy of excellence.”

