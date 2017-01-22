USA: 15 people killed in severe storms

The death toll from an outbreak of severe storms and tornadoes across the U.S. South has jumped to 15.

Georgia Emergency Management Agency officials told the Associated Press that 11 people died in southern Georgia and 23 were injured as the storms hit the area.

Agency spokesperson Catherine Howden said Sunday morning that the deaths occurred in Cook, Brooks and Berrien counties.

Two of the deceased were killed by a possible tornado early Sunday morning, officials from the Brooks County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. Both victims were in the same home in Barney, which was displaced onto Highway 122.