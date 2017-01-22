Thorne wants new attitude towards waste management

Barbados Labour Party (BLP) representative for Christ Church South, Ralph Thorne, wants to see a change in the way communities manage their garbage.

Speaking at the Atlantic Shores Network (ASN) recycling project, Thorne said that the resources of the Sanitation Service Authority (SSA) are overburdened.

“We have overburdened the SSA by our own bad attitudes towards waste disposal and waste management. We buy things, we use those things and…we literally put them outside our house…in a barrel and demand the SSA comes every day and twice a day,” Thorne said.

“The problem is with us and (the) attitude we hold towards waste management.”

Thorne, an attorney, said that the government is incapable of sending a truck to every community across the island.

He implied that the role of the waste disposal unit could be modified to a critical response team, saying “the SSA can be a response team in a situation of crisis but where there is no crisis, where there is everyday management, private enterprise can carry it.”

Community activist Shari Lobo launched the Atlantic Shores Network recycling project out of frustration over the inefficiency of the SSA’s collection service and garbage pile up in the neighbourhood in June 2015.

She said more needs to be done within communities to ease dumping at landfills.

“We can’t just put everything in the landfill. If we effectively manage it and reduce the impact to SSA, then they can work more efficiently and do waste management. I think it’s the best thing for Barbados going onto future generations,” she added. (KK)