St John celebrates

The St John Constituency Council collaborated with the 50th Anniversary Independence Committee to use the occasion of Errol Barrow Day, yesterday, to host the St John Reunion at the Gall Hill Playing Field.

Member of Parliament for the constituency, Mara Thompson, presented Certificates of Appreciation to a number of community members, who were named among 50 outstanding Barbadians born in the parish.

National Hero, Barrow, was the representative for St John until his passing in 1987.