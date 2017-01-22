Ifill to answer for $608,000 worth in drugs

Police say 28-year-old Jamar Ifill, who surrendered to them last week after he was the subject of a wanted bulletin, has been charged in connection with the discovery of 152 kilogrammes of cannabis, valued at $608,000.

This follows a police operation at the Bridgetown Fisheries Complex on December 29 last year in which seven packages of cannabis were found in an ice box aboard a fishing vessel.

Investigations were conducted which led to Ifill being brought into custody and subsequently charged.

The #17 Development 3, Gall Hill, St John resident is due to appear before the District ‘A’ Magistrate Court tomorrow on charges of possession, possession with intent to supply and trafficking in cannabis.