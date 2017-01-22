Fogging schedule for January 23 to 26

The Ministry of Health’s Vector Control Unit will continue its fogging programme this week in an effort to reduce the mosquito population on the island.

On Monday, January 23, a team will head to St Andrew to spray Savannah Road, Shorey Village, Doughlin Tenantry, St Andrew’s Church, Walkers, Bawdens, Babylon Road and environs.

The next day, Tuesday, January 24, fogging will take place in the St Michael districts of Ellis Village, Halls Road, Bibby’s Lane, Marl Hole, School Lane, Belmont Road, Carrington Village, St Hill Road, Alkins Road, Quakers Road, Northam Road, Chadderton Road, Tweedside Road, Arthur Land with avenues and surrounding areas.

On Wednesday, January 25, a team will return to St Michael to spray Perry Gap, Harmony Hall, Dr Kerr Land, Greenidge Road, School Road, Springer Gap, Taylor Gap, Brathwaithe Gap, Prescod Bottom and environs.

The following day, Thursday, January 26, Atlantic Shores, Coral Drive, Pearl Drive, Spring Terrace, Light House Lane, Oyster Crescent, Seaside Drive, Ocean Mist Close and neighbouring districts in Christ Church will be fogged.

Householders are reminded to open their windows and doors to allow the spray to enter. Fogging will take place between 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. each day.