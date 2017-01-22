Canadian nabbed with $32,000 worth in drugs

A 22-year-old Canadian visitor is due to appear in the District ‘B’ Magistrates’ Court tomorrow after he was nabbed on arrival at the Grantley Adams International Airport here on Friday with four pounds of cannabis, valued at $32,000.

Police say a search by customs officers of Gurkirat Singh Sraa’s luggage revealed 16 transparent vacuum-sealed packages, each containing cannabis, concealed in a false bottom of his suitcase.

As he result, the visitor, who arrived from Canada, was arrested and charged with possession, possession with intent to supply, trafficking and importation of the illegal drugs.