Second person charged in firearm importation case

An alleged accomplice in a firearms matter appeared in court today, one month after his co-accused was remanded to jail.

Colin Alfonso Wooding of Green Hill Drive, Silver Hill, Christ Church was also denied bail. He is jointly charged with Skye Yasmin Lecreta Murray of Perry Gap, Roebuck Street, St Michael with conspiracy to import five firearms – two Smith and Weston pistols, one Taurus pistol, one Sturm Ruger pistol and one Glock pistol.

The alleged offence occurred sometime between November 1 and December 15, 2016.

Murray, 29, has been on remand at the St Philip penitentiary since December 19 after she first appeared before Magistrate Douglas Frederick on charges of possession and importation of firearms.

She allegedly went to the Bridgetown Port to clear a barrel when customs officers discovered the five disassembled guns concealed among foodstuff.

Murray, who was represented by attorney Marlon Gordon, made another court appearance today. She and Wooding, who informed the court that he had retained the services of lawyer Arthur Holder, are scheduled to reappear in court on February 9.