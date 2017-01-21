Father before the court for disrespecting officer

“I am guilty of the charge against me!”

The declaration from 49-year-old Christopher Kelvin Jordan of Advent Avenue Bank Hall, St Michael today as he appeared in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court charged with using insulting language, “Go long yuh jackass”, towards Police Constable Damien Griffith in the execution of his duties.

The court heard from the police prosecutor that lawmen responded to a report involving Jordan’s daughter yesterday morning. They spoke to Jordan about the matter, “but he was of another opinion” and became hostile.

The disrespectful language was allegedly used as the police officers were about to leave the area.

“My daughter called me crying and told me about an individual that was [bothering] her for sex. . . . She was not entertaining him . . . and he took a bottle and poked her in the face,” said Jordan who also revealed that he contacted the police before making his way to the area.

He said when he arrived, his daughter was already in the vehicle “and I asked the officer if they had spoken to the individual”.

“I asked for additional assistance . . . to have him [the individual] warned that as much as he might see her by herself she is not without representation,” Jordan stated.

However, he apparently did not get the satisfaction from the police, “so I said go long you jackass.”

However, Magistrate Douglas Frederick warned the articulate Jordan that two wrongs did not make a right.

“That is the principle of Jesus Christ – as it is measured, it is measured back to you,” said Jordan who opened both hands wide for a few moments.

Frederick responded: “You are not even contrite about what you did.”

“Sir, you are assessing me wrongfully . . . . A loving father would lay down his life for his child,” the man responded.

But the magistrate told Jordan that he could not go through life “meeting fire with fire”.

“You are a well-educated man but education is not common sense. You have still not apologized. . . . [You] really have no remorse for what you have done,” the magistrate said.

“I am at your mercy, Sir,” Jordan replied.

Frederick then imposed a six-month bond on Jordan to keep the peace. If it is breached, he will have to pay the court $1,500 forthwith or spend three months in jail.