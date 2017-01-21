Carnival in Boscobel

‘ALL A WE IS ONE’ was the theme of Boscobel Carnival today as residents of St Peter revelled under the Saturday afternoon sun.

The inaugural festival saw scores making their way along the Diamond Corner to Boscobel Pasture route.

The event was organised by resident Sasha Edwards, as a release for the residents who have been subjected to nearly a year without water.

Edwards said it was also meant to revive the once close-knit community.

“After the water shortages I find the community became disconnected so we wanted to bring the community back together,” she said.

Edwards added that she was inspired by her 14-year-old daughter to reach out to the frustrated residents.

She indicated she is already planning for carnival for 2018, given the positive response to this year’s event.