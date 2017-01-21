A history of Barbados in regional One-Day tourneys

With all the hype surrounding the regional Super50 Tournament, which starts on Tuesday, Barbados’ record in this format is worth taking a look at.

Unlike the West Indies first-class Championship, which they have dominated since 1966 with a record 22 titles, Barbados have only six trophies to show since sponsored limited overs competitions started in 1976, despite contesting the most finals (19).

Those titles are: 1976, 1977, 1988, 2002, 2010 (shared with the Leeward Islands) and 2014. (Please see below the Barbados champion teams, summarised scores of the Finals in which they won the title and the overall list of winners and runners-up).

Of note is the fact that in 1973, there was a one-day knock-out tournament between Barbados (the winners), Guyana, Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago before the more formal tournament – the Gillette Cup – was set up and the Leeward Islands and Windward Islands were added to the quartet.

Trinidad & Tobago boast of an unprecedented 12 titles in 17 Finals.

Barbados and Antigua are the venues for the January 24 to February 18 Tournament.

Barbados Pride are in Zone B with Guyana Jaguars, Combined Campuses & Colleges Marooners, Jamaica Scorpions and ICC Americas. Ten matches will be played at Kensington Oval (all Day/Night) and five each at 3Ws Oval and Lucas Street, home of the Windward Club in St. Philip.

Barbados will play five matches at Kensington, two at 3Ws and one at Lucas Street.

Zone A includes Leeward Islands, Trinidad & Tobago Red Force, Windward Islands Volcanoes, West Indies Under-19 and English County Club, Kent Spitfires. Matches will be played at Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground and Coolidge Cricket Ground, which is to also host the semi-finals and Final.

Following are the Barbados champion teams in regional one-day Tournaments since 1976 (with matches for each player in brackets):

1976 – David Holford (captain), Keith Boyce, Wayne Daniel, Stephen Farmer, Gordon Greenidge, Vanburn Holder, Collis King, Joseph Newton, Ricky Skeete, Emmerson Trotman (three), Nolan Clarke, Teddy Foster, David Murray (one).

1977 – David Holford (captain), Stephen Farmer, Joel Garner, Gordon Greenidge, Desmond Haynes, Vanburn Holder, Collis King, David Murray, Emmerson Trotman (three), Ricky Skeete, Richard Straker (two), Nolan Clarke, Albert Padmore (one).

1988 – Malcolm Marshall (captain), Carlisle Best, Joel Garner, Adrian Grant, Vibert Greene, Thelston Payne, Henderson Springer (three), Jeremy Alleyne, Desmond Haynes, Anthony Johnson, Leslie Reifer (two) Arnold Gilkes, Sherlon Greaves, Gordon Greenidge, Victor Walcott (one).

2002 – Courtney Browne (captain), Sulieman Benn, Ian Bradshaw, Pedro Collins, Corey Collymore, Vasbert Drakes, Ryan Hinds, Floyd Reifer, Philo Wallace, Kurt Wilkinson (six), Antonio Mayers (four), Dale Richards (two).

2010 – Ryan Hinds (captain), Jonathan Carter, Kirk Edwards, Carlo Morris, Dale Richards, Dwayne Smith (five), Sulieman Benn, Tino Best, Kemar Roach (four), Jason Haynes, Javon Searles, Kevin Stoute (three), Kraigg Brathwaite, Marlon Graham (two).

2014 – Kevin Stoute (captain), Sulieman Benn, Carlos Brathwaite, Kraigg Brathwaite, Jonathan Carter, Shane Dowrich, Fidel Edwards, Jason Holder, Ashley Nurse, Dwayne Smith (four) Rashidi Boucher, Kenroy Williams (two).

Summarised scores of Barbados’ matches in Finals:

1976: February 28. Beat Trinidad & Tobago by 43 runs at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown.

Barbados 191 all out (49.3 overs) (Stephen Farmer 63, Joseph Newton 44, Collis King 28, Ricky Skeete 23, Emmerson Trotman 21; Raphick Jumadeen 3-26, Bernard Julien 3-39).

Trinidad & Tobago 148 all out (39.5 overs) (Theodore Cuffy 36, Ron Faria 26, Keith D’Heurieux 24; Wayne Daniel 3-11, Collis King 2-27, Stephen Farmer 2-38).

Player-of-the-Match: Stephen Farmer.

1977: March 26. Beat Trinidad & Tobago by eight wickets at Queen’s Park Oval, Port-of-Spain.

Trinidad & Tobago 95 all out (33.3 overs) (Larry Gomes 23; Collis King 3-15, Joel Garner 2-22).

Barbados 97-2 (27 overs) (Gordon Greenidge 38 not out, Desmond Haynes 26, Collis King 25 not out; Raphick Jumadeen 2-22).

Player-of-the-Match: Gordon Greenidge.

1988: March 3. Beat Jamaica by one wicket at Sabina Park, Kingston.

Jamaica 218-8 (46 overs) (Robert Haynes 83, Cleveland Davidson 43 not out, Mark Neita 26; Joel Garner 2-38, Anthony Johnson 2-41, Henderson Springer 2-50).

Barbados 219-9 (46 overs) (Desmond Haynes 58, Thelston Payne 44, Adrian Grant 40, Leslie Reifer 20; Patrick Patterson 3-45, Courtney Walsh 3-46).

Player-of-the-Match: Robert Haynes.

2002: September 1. Beat Jamaica by 33 runs at Kaiser Sports Club, Discovery Bay.

Barbados 241-8 (50 overs) (Floyd Reifer 86, Kurt Wilkinson 63, Courtney Browne 40; Jermaine Lawson 2-33, Ricardo Powell 2-54).

Jamaica 208 all out (46.2 overs) (Wavell Hinds 103, Robert Samuels 29, Marlon Samuels 22; Kurt Wilkinson 2-5, Corey Collymore 2-49, Pedro Collins 2-64).

Player-of-the-Match: Floyd Reifer.

2010: October 24. Tied with Leeward Islands at Sabina Park, Kingston.

Leeward Islands 139 all out (32.5 overs) (Wilden Cornwall 43; Tino Best 4-28, Ryan Hinds 3-30).

Barbados 139 all out (38 overs) (Kirk Edwards 44, Carlo Morris 26, Dale Richards 20; Lionel Baker 5-33, Gavin Tonge 2-33).

Player-of-the-Match: Lionel Baker.

2014: February 15: Beat Trinidad & Tobago by 17 runs at Queen’s Park Oval, Port-of-Spain.

Barbados 252 all out (48.4 overs) (Dwayne Smith 83, Jonathan Carter 49, Kraigg Brathwaite 36, Sulieman Benn 22 not out; Kevon Cooper 4-62, Sunil Narine 2-18, Lendl Simmons 2-23).

Trinidad & Tobago 235 all out (45.5 overs) (Denesh Ramdin 68, Evin Lewis 27, Rayad Emrit 27, Jason Mohammed 26; Carlos Brathwaite 4-41, Sulieman Benn 2-29, Jason Holder 2-30).

Player-of-the-Match: Dwayne Smith.

Following is the list of winners and runners-up:

YEAR WINNERS RUNNERS-UP



GILLETTE CUP

1976 Barbados T&T

1977 Barbados T&T



GEDDES GRANT/HARRISON LINE TROPHY

1978 Leewards/Jamaica

1979 T&T Barbados

1980 Guyana Leewards

1981 T&T Barbados

1982 Leewards Barbados

1983 Guyana Jamaica

1984 Jamaica Leewards

1985 Guyana Jamaica

1986 Jamaica Leewards

1987 Jamaica Barbados

1988 Barbados Jamaica



GEDDES GRANT SHIELD

1989 Windwards Guyana

1990 T&T Barbados

1991 Jamaica Leewards

1992 T&T Barbados

1993 Guyana/Leewards

1994 Leewards Barbados



SHELL/SANDALS TROPHY

1995 (1) Leewards Barbados

1995 (2) T&T/Guyana

1996 T&T Guyana



RED STRIPE BOWL

1997 Leewards Guyana

1998 Guyana Leewards

1999 Jamaica Leewards

2000 Windwards Leewards

2001 Guyana Barbados

2002 Barbados Jamaica

2003 Guyana Barbados



PRESIDENT’S CUP

2004 T&T Guyana



KFC CUP

2005 Guyana Barbados

2006 T&T Windwards

2007 Jamaica T&T



WICB CUP

2008 T&T Barbados



PRESIDENT’S CUP

2009 T&T Guyana



WICB CUP

2010 Barbados/Leewards



REGIONAL SUPER50

2011 Jamaica T&T

2012 – –

2013 Windwards CCC



NAGICO SUPER50

2014 Barbados T&T

2015 T&T Guyana

2016 T&T Barbados

Keith Holder is a veteran, award-winning freelance sports journalist, who has been covering local, regional and international cricket since 1980 as a writer and commentator. He has compiled statistics on the Barbados Cricket Association (BCA) Division 1 (now Elite) championship for three-and-a-half decades and is responsible for editing the BCA website (www.bcacricket.org). Holder i[s also the host of the cricket Talk Show, Mid Wicket, on the Caribbean Broadcasting Corporation 100.7 FM on Tuesday nights. Email: keithfholder@gmail.com