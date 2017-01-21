$185,000 gone

ACCOUNTS CLERK ACCUSED OF STEALING FROM PREMIER EVENTS

An accounts clerk accused of stealing thousands of dollars from an event planning company made her first appearance in a Bridgetown court earlier today.

Dawn Latrecia Taylor-Burgess, of#14B Maloney Drive, Chancery Lane North, Christ Church, is charged with stealing $185,740 belonging to Premier Events Services Inc, sometime between August 2 and November 18, 2013.

She is also accused of engaging in money laundering.

Taylor-Burgess, who was represented by attorneys Angella Mitchell-Gittens and Marlon Gordon, was not required to plead to the two indictable charges.

The police prosecutor Sergeant Rudy Pilgrim did not object to bail but requested that the court impose conditions to go along with the bail.

He argued for Taylor-Burgess’ passport to be handed over to the court and for her to report to a police station.

Magistrate Douglas Frederick made the passport order and released Taylor-Burgess in the care of the two sureties who signed off on her $100,000 bail.

The accused woman is expected to reappear in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on January 23.