Yellow House in charge at Ellerton

As their slogan goes Yellow House outshone everyone to be crowned champions once again at Ellerton Primary’s sports day at the Usain Bolt Sports Complex Thursday.

It was the first time that the students were without former house leader Shari Nurse who passed away last October and indeed the victory was dedicated to her.

Despite a delayed start to the day’s events the athletes were bursting with excitement when proceedings finally got underway with the open girls 600m dash.

A young lady by the name of Alisha Best made a statement to the other competitors that she was definitely going after the most outstanding girl honours, and she did just that contributing a massive 72 points of the yellow team’s winning total of 509.

It didn’t matter the distance or discipline the race was on for second place in every event in which Best participated. She took top position in the Under-13 girls 100m, easily defeating Shaniqua Mascoll of Red House and Shadania Butcher of Blue House.

The 200m was where she totally showed her dominance as she destroyed the field forcing her fellow Yellow House colleague Kaitlynn Crichlow to settle for second

She even won the traditional lime and spoon race and after completing six individual events – 600m, 400m, 200m, 100m, racquet ball and lime and spoon – Best showed no signs of fatigue.

Caleah Crichlow of the Blue Rockets was also one to watch as she was the double sprint champion in the Under-11 girls division with confortable victories over Shakira Thomas- Coleman of Yellow House in the 100m and Nickel-Anne Alleyne also of Yellow House in the 200m.

The boys weren’t as clear-cut as the girls but Tyreece Cumberbatch was the man of the moment, taking full control of the Under-13 division. Joshua Ward of Red House attempted to go right down to the finish-line with him in the 400m but in the final 30 metres Cumberbatch showed much composure as he cruised to victory.

He then claimed the title of fastest boy in the school when he also got gold in the 100m and 200m in grand style ahead of Ward again and Jayden Bruce of Red House.

Ajanie Payne and Keshawn Codrington were the most outstanding boys in the Under-11 division, both winning two of their individual races and helping their teams to victory in the relays.

It was even-steven between Sisnett “ Blue” House and the Red Rockets with both houses tied on 150 points at the lunch break while Yellow House had a commanding 62-point lead.

Very little changed after the interval as Yellow House took six out of the seven scheduled relays, only missing out on the Under-nine boys 4X100m which the Red Rockets won.

When all was said and done Red House remained in third with 344 points, Blue House were second with 354 points and there was no stopping the yellow team with an unassailable 155-point lead going into the Infants’ sports next week.

Source: (AGB)