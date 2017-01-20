TRINIDAD – Seven gun deaths in a day

PORT OF SPAIN – Seven men were killed across the country in separate incidents on Thursday. There were two double murders, two killings in St Joseph and Arima, and another in Tobago.

Anthony Roberts, 48, was allegedly killed after refusing an offer by men to assist him to work on his house.

Roberts was standing on a scaffolding at Frank Hart Street when he was confronted by the men and shot. Roberts fell and died.

Two men were killed hours later outside the Maracas/ St Joseph Police Station.

Reputed gang leader Kerlan George, aka “Miceman”, and Shameel Ali, of San Juan, were killed in a drive-by shooting around 3 p.m.

A police officer was also wounded in the crossfire.

George and Ali had gone to check-in at the police station as a condition of their bail for a gun-related matter. They were leaving the station in a Toyota Hilux when their vehicle was rammed by their killers’ vehicle.

George’s van overturned and six men opened fire on them.

The killers sped off before police arrived at the scene. As night fell, some protested the killings by setting up burning barricades and scrawling a sign on a wall, meant for George’s killer, law enforcement and the country.

The message read “War. U see That. That is Family. Hope U ready for it. Could B D Police. RIP King, Aka Mice, D General. Dead yuh Dead”.

Police officers and soldiers were deployed to break up the protest and keep non-combatants safe, while fire officers cleared the roads.

At around 8 p.m. police were called to respond the second double killing.

At Carapo, two men were found shot dead in a vehicle parked at Simon Road. One the victims was identified as Clint Alexander, and the other was not yet identified.

The two had been shot multiple times.

Police believe that a note found in the vehicle was left by their killers.

An hour later, another man was killed in St Joseph.

Kenyan John, an attendant at WASA, of Caiman Road, was shot around 9 p.m.

He was taken to the Mount Hope hospital where he was pronounced dead.

And in Tobago, the island’s second murder for the year occurred around 10 p.m.

The body of Dale Boucher, also known as Redman, was discovered at Plymouth. His body was found lying on the roadway with gunshot wounds.

These have taken the murder toll to 34 in 20 days according to an Express tally.

Source: (Trinidad Express)