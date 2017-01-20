Talent in abundance at Belmont Primary

At the end of Belmont Primary Inter-house sports day Thursday there was no clear winner with results incomplete and Infants sports still to take place.

However there were a number of excellent individual performances when the juniors took to the National Stadium track from early morning.

Starring in the Under-13 girls division was Rihanna Whyne of White House. She staved off all-comers to claim victories in the 400m, 200m and 100m quite easily. Orange House had every reason to shout when the Under-13 boys took to the track, as Teon Cadogan proved unstoppable in the 100m, 200m and 400m.

Naje’a Watson of Orange House won the Under-11 girls 400m, but did not compete in the 200m which was won by Chira Beckles of Purple House. Beyonce Clarke captured the 100m while Beckles came second.

Julani Watson of Orange House defeated all competitors in the 400m but was unable to stop Journeys Holder from winning the 100m and 200m in the Under-11 boys age group.

The Under-nine track queen at Belmont is Jakaira Jones-Smith of Purple House. She executed great form and technique to clinch the 80m, 100m and 150m and send a strong message that she will be one to watch for the national championships.

Where there is a queen, a king will always be, and Devon Chase of Orange House stood out in the Under-nine division with success in the 150m and 100m. Chase did not feature in the 80m which was won by Thierry Norville of White House.