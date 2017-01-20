Talent in abundance at Belmont Primary

At the end of Belmont Primary Inter-house sports day Thursday there was no clear winner with results incomplete and Infants sports still to take place.

However there were a number of excellent individual performances when the juniors took to the National Stadium track from early morning.

Rihanna Whyne of White House was a cut above the rest competing in the Under-13 Girls 100m.
Myca Walters of White House jumping her way to victory in the Under-11 Girls Sack

Starring in the Under-13 girls division was Rihanna Whyne of White House. She staved off all-comers to claim victories in the 400m, 200m and 100m quite easily. Orange House had every reason to shout when the Under-13 boys took to the track, as Teon Cadogan proved unstoppable in the 100m, 200m and 400m.

Teon Cadgoan stamped his authority to take top honours in Under-13 Boys 100m.
Loshona Mondesir of White House won the Under-seven girls Potato Race.

Naje’a Watson of Orange House won the Under-11 girls 400m, but did not compete in the 200m which was won by Chira Beckles of Purple House. Beyonce Clarke captured the 100m while Beckles came second.

The Under-11 Girls 4x100m Relay went down to the finish line between Beyonce Clarke of Orange House (left) who won and Regina Hayde of White House.
Davion Chase (l) blazed down the track during the Under-nine boys 80m dash to pass teammate Tevon Cadogan (right).

Julani Watson of Orange House defeated all competitors in the 400m but was unable to stop Journeys Holder from winning the 100m and 200m in the Under-11 boys age group.

The Under-nine track queen at Belmont is Jakaira Jones-Smith of Purple House. She executed great form and technique to clinch the 80m, 100m and 150m and send a strong message that she will be one to watch for the national championships.

Purple House had the Under-nine girls division locked thanks to Jakaira Jones-Smith who was unstoppable in that age group winning both the 80m and 150m.
(Pictures by Morissa Lindsay)

Where there is a queen, a king will always be, and Devon Chase of Orange House stood out in the Under-nine division with success in the 150m and 100m. Chase did not feature in the 80m which was won by Thierry Norville of White House.

  Victorious Darrel
    January 20, 2017 at 1:29 am

    that kid with one leg is a freaking hero!

