‘Sammo’ wanted

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 28-year-old man, who is wanted in connection with serious criminal matters.

He is Jamar Leroy Ifill, alias Sammo, whose last known address was Gall Hill Development #3, St John.

He is about 5’7” in height, slim built, of dark complexion, with average eyes, ears, nose, and mouth. His hair is medium length and plaited. He has a number of tattoos, including,“06 -12-11”, two stars and ‘RASHONE’ on the back of his right hand; ‘20-11-09’ and ‘TREVIONE’ on the back of his left hand and ‘SAMMA’ on his left hand.

“Ifill is advised that he can present themselves to the police accompanied by an attorney-at-law of his choice,” lawmen said in a bulletin issued Thursday night.

Police also appealed to anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact the Oistins Police Station at telephone number 418-2612, or 418-2658, Police Emergency at telephone number ‘211’, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or the nearest police station.

“The public is reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons; any person caught committing this offence can be prosecuted,” the bulletin added.