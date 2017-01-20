Purple reigns at St Albans

Purple House are the new champions of St Albans Primary Inter-House Sports. But the athletes of Orange House also had reason to boast as they captured both the victor and victrix ludorum titles under grey skies and rainy conditions at the Usain Bolt Sports Complex Friday.

Purple House achieved the ultimate goal of dethroning last year’s champions Gold House. Purple were first over the finish line with 362 points, Orange House tallied 330 for second and Green House took third with 281 and Gold were fourth with 232.

Under-13 division champion Shaquan Anderson and Under-nine king, Kyron Bowen, were tied for victor ludorum on 38 points respectively for Orange House. Anderson got off to a good start winning the 800m open, 200m and 100m impressively but was made to settle for second position in the long jump behind housemate, Riched Cumberbatch. Meanwhile Bowen won the 80m, 100m and 150m and came second in the long jump just behind Eliezer Williams of Green House.

Shamari ‘Super Mario’ Addison who represented Barbados last year at the 2016 Caribbean Union of Teachers Games secured a total of 30 points for Purple House. Addison has always been a big contender at the National Primary Schools Athletics Championship and looked good on track today in the Under-11 boys division. He did not disappoint, blowing away the field to win the 100m, 200m and 300m races.

Amara Harewood of Orange House took the spotlight in the Under-11 age group, and earned the victrix ludorum title. She did well to defeat all-comers in the 100m, 200 and long jump.