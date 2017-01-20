PM to address Chamber

Prime Minister Freundel Stuart will address the local business community next week.

Stuart is down to deliver the feature presentation at the first Barbados Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) luncheon for 2017, which will have as its theme, Let’s Talk Business with the Prime Minister.

The meeting comes against the backdrop of public concerns about the general state of the economy, including low growth, high taxation, declining foreign exchange, and the use of state revenue to provide proper for social services and amenities.

The luncheon, sponsored by Sagicor, takes place at the Hilton Barbados Resort on Wednesday, January 25, 2017 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. (PR)