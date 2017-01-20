Off and running
Ellerton FC win the battle of the newcomers
Newly promoted Ellerton Football Club registered their maiden win in the Barbados Football Association’s Digicel-sponsored Premier League Thursday night.
Playing at the National Stadium the St George-based defeated Waterford Compton United 2-1 in what was a battle of the new boys into the big league.
Ellerton struck the opening goal compliments Damien Small in the 13th minute of play when the talented midfielder progressed inside the 18-yard box, was met with a strong cover challenge from Compton custodian Greg Jones but who was untidy with his efforts and failed to hang on to the ball which allowed Small to bury the rebound into the back of the nets.
The score line would remain 1-0 up to half-time as Compton failed to make any impression in their opponents’ goal area.
At the resumption of play in the second half, Ellerton were on the attack once more resulting in another goal as early as the first minute of the players’ return to the field. This was thanks to swift efforts of Cody Mark who once again beat Compton’s too frequent sloppy defence. That was an immediate setback for the Waterford side who no doubt would have spent the interval determining how they could pull a goal while shoring up their porous defence.
And it almost got worse for Waterford. It should have been 3-0 to Ellerton but Rinaldo Phillips missed an easy shot inside the 18-yard box to the antagonizing groans from their supporters. That slip-up allowed Compton to compose themselves at the back and seek to get on the scoresheet.
Ellerton’s defence led by their captain Damien Walcott began to slacken somewhat after their second goal and this allowed Compton’s marksmen Zinio Harris and Marlon Headley to penetrate their goal area quite easily from both flanks but conspired to make a mess of the scoring opportunities.
Referee Adrian Skeete went into his top right pocket on numerous occasions for yellow cards after several aggressive fouls were made on both sides as some tempers flared
Waterford finally got themselves on the scoresheet when Kishmar Wade was brought down at the top right far post of the 18-yard box resulting in referee Skeete blowing his whistle and pointing directly to the penalty spot. Striker Romario Small took the shot and booted it past Ellerton goalkeeper Jamar Brewster.
That certainly gave the Waterford team some form of hope with at least 12 minutes of regular time left to play. However Ellerton’s defence tightened and managed to keep Waterford Compton at bay in order to secure the win and the BDS$500 cash prize on offer.
Ellerton currently lead the point standings on four points and will seek to maintain that confidence and carry the momentum with then through this league competition.
Notre Dame defeated Belfield 1-0 and also earned themselves $500.
Zeco Edmee scored in the 74th minute for the Bayland side consisting of several junior national players, mostly hailing from the Under-17 team. Notre Dame are now in second position on three points with lots more football to play in the season.