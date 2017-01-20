No job cuts, assures Chefette boss

Local fast-food chain Chefette today assured that there would be no job cuts, as it announced the permanent closure of its Fairchild Street branch, which takes effect on Saturday.

In a statement issued to Barbados TODAY, Managing Director Ryan Haloute acknowledged that the company had been operating from The City location for the past 20 years. However, he blamed the closure on the non renewal of Chefette’s lease by its landlord, the Barbados Workers’ Union Co-Operative Credit Union, who he said required the space for expansion of its own offices.

“We thank our loyal customers who patronized our Fairchild Street restaurant over the past 20 years and now focus our efforts to retain all of our 31 staff from that location and continue to expand with the upcoming opening of our new Lancaster, St James restaurant before the end of Summer 2017,” Haloute added.

The new St James location is expected to create employment for 50 people, taking Chefette’s total staff complement above 800. It will consist of a restaurant, a drive-thru and a double mega 3-storey playground, as well as fully digital menus.