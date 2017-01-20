Cultural fusion

Barbadians are in for a treat at this year’s Fish and Dragon Festival.

Speaking at a media briefing today, festival director Aja revealed some of the plans for the annual event which showcases a fusion of Barbadian and Chinese cultures.

It will take place on February 4 at the Church Village Green, Central Bank.

Entertainment will include Hunan Provincial Acrobatics Art Theatre from China, traditional Chinese dance and drumming, martial arts presentations, the Mosaic Steel Orchestra, Haynesville Drumming Ensemble, Dancin’ Africa, Operation Triple Threat, Paula Hinds & Trio, and The 1688 Ensemble with Jamal Slocombe and Kristian Goddard.

The festival will also feature popular Chinese dishes and Bajan delicacies.

“This is more than a Barbadian event; this is a unique, cultural fusion of the cultures of China and Barbados,” Aja said of the event which is hosted by the Central Bank of Barbados, the Chinese Embassy, the Confucius Institute: UWI and the Barbados Chinese Friendship Association.

Public affairs officer at the Central Bank Novaline Brewster said the Bank was delighted to be associated with the festival, “ever conscious of the growing significance of China and the maturing relationship between China and Barbados”.

“This year, Barbados and China mark the 40th anniversary of bilateral relations and it is a partnership of which we are justly proud, as we have seen cultural, economic, social and educational benefits over the years,” Brewster said.

“Through this festival, we are strengthening that long, vibrant relationship while exposing more Barbadians to the rich culture, heritage, education and opportunities that China offers the world,” she added.