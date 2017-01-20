Cornibert granted $3,000 bail

A 38-year-old who allegedly committed a “brazen” act of theft was yesterday released on bail.

Kevin Ryan Cornibert of 1st Avenue Eckstein Village, Tudor Bridge, St Michael was granted $3,000 bail with one surety after he denied charges of possession, possession with intent to supply, trafficking of cannabis as well as possession of apparatus for the misuse of the illegal drug.

Those offences allegedly occurred on January 16.

Cornibert is also accused of entering the Golden Treasure Arcade, as a trespasser, on December 5, 2016 and stealing $1,000, property of Diamond Towers Inc.

The Crown’s representative Sergeant Rudy Pilgrim objected to bail for the accused based on the seriousness of the charges and the need to protect society.

“The aggravating feature in [the theft charge] . . . [was that] it was committed in the arcade in the presence of an employee,” said Pilgrim who also pointed out to the court that Cornibert was known.

The accused man’s attorney Mohia Ma’at admitted that his client did have pending matters before the court. However, he questioned the validity of an individual trespassing on a “24/7” establishment.

However, without delving into the facts, the prosecutor said Cornibert allegedly passed the general area of the arcade and went into an area not for public use.

The unemployed man returns to court on July 11, 2017.