Blackman and Gollop encouraged to never stop learning

Students of the Blackman and Gollop Primary School were this morning encouraged to never stop learning because that is the key to success.

The advice came as Pilly Pelican Inc, a company committed to supporting the development of Barbados’ human resources, products and services, officially embarked on its Pilly Pelican Presents 50 campaign targeting primary school students and impressing on them the importance of reading.

Corporate partners have joined with the Pilly the Pelican children’s books brand to contribute books to primary schools across the island, including private schools, as part of a Pilly Pelican Island Tour.

The launch, which is Pilly Pelican Inc’s contribution to Barbados’ 50th anniversary of Independence, was held in commemoration of Errol Barrow Day which is being celebrated tomorrow, given the late leader’s role as the Father of Independence and in the development of the island’s educational system.

Allian Olliverre, managing director of one of the companies involved in the initiative, told Barbados TODAY: “The purpose is really to promote literacy and get Barbadians from the age of three years old to start reading and enjoying reading through a Barbadian published and printed book, and get them to understand the different elements of Barbados which are engrained in the book.”

The project is hoping to get corporate Barbados on board to donate $50 to each school to develop reading programmes.

Director of Youth Cleviston Hunte lauded the project which he believes will facilitate lifelong learning while enhancing the reading skills of young people.

“The future of Barbados is still in good hands because we have some young people, as you have demonstrated, who display . . . the type of behaviour we want to carry forward in the next 50 years,” he said in his address to the students.

Hunte said he was confident that despite the challenges facing the youth, with a conducive learning environment they would remain on the right path.

Manager of Pilly Pelican Inc and author of Pilly the Pelican Greggory Skeete, in his interactive presentation, encouraged the eager students to follow their dreams which will come true by reading.