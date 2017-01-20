Bajan nabbed with drugs at Jamaica airport

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A 32-year-old Barbadian national was on Tuesday charged with breaches of the Dangerous Drugs Act after he was held with ganja at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston.

He is Troy Jackman, a technician, of Husbands Garden in Barbados.

Reports from the narcotics police are that about 2:15 p.m., the man checked in for an outgoing flight destined for Barbados and during security checks, his luggage was searched and ganja weighing approximately 6.3 pounds was found.

Police say the man will be interviewed in the presence of his attorney and is expected to be charged with possession of ganja, dealing in ganja and taking preparatory steps to the export ganja.