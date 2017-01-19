Tributes pour in for Boo Husbands

The local entertainment fraternity remains in shock over the sudden death of one of its greatest talents.

Adrian Boo Husbands, 54, died early this morning of a yet undisclosed cause, prompting a flood of tributes from those who had worked with him, or simply knew of his reputation as an outstanding musician and manager of the Headliners calypso tent.

Many described the veteran musician as a jovial and cheerful character, who was devoted to developing the local music industry.

Close friend and colleague Anderson Mr Blood Armstrong was disheartened when he spoke to Barbados TODAY, recalling that it was only on Tuesday they had been discussing the future of the Headliners tent.

“He called me two days ago to let me know that he was backing my decision 100 per cent when I decided that we should not bring the Headliners tent this year,” Armstrong revealed.

The duo had co-managed the tent since Husbands’ temporary absence for eye surgery in Cuba.

Recalling Husband’s devotion to him and the tent, Armstrong said, “When he was ready to retire it was only because he did not want to abandon me that he returned to co-manage and emcee the Headliners. He never failed to always say how much he respected and loved me, and was always there to give guidance and support.

“Boo cared about people and he loved music. He treated it with respect and he was a brilliant musician, manager and friend.”

Also paying tribute to his mentor and “greatest supporter”, Fabian Fabee Bartlett said, “His life is one to be celebrated. As sad as we are that he is gone, his contribution is definitely felt, so people will celebrate that.”

Bartlett revealed that the tent had been in distress since the news broke, while many had been flooding the Headliners WhatsApp group with messages.

However, the grief was not limited to members of Headliners, with Krosfyah Manager Ingrid King remembering Husbands as “the life of the party”.

She said Barbados’ music fraternity had suffered a great loss, as Husbands was responsible for the development of many local singers and musicians, sentiments shared by Krosfyah band member Khiomal, who described Husbands as a father-figure.

“Adrian was really an inspiration to all of us. He worked with me from Headliners tent, through being the band leader for the Party Monarch band for a number of years. He really taught us a lot . . . . He really was a man about unity for musicians. It’s a really hard blow for everybody in the entertainment scene,” Khiomal said.

Minister of Culture Stephen Lashley also paid tribute to the late musician who dedicated his life to building Barbados’ cultural landscape.

“His death was a sudden shock to all of us,” Lashley remarked.