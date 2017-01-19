Red House ahead at St George Primary

Red House are on course to retain their title as champions of St George Primary Inter-House Sports.

At the end of junior sports held Thursday at the National Stadium, the defending champions were on top with 375 points but an official winner will only be determined once the Infants’ sports is completed next week Friday, January 27.

Trailing closely in second position are Green House on 349 points, followed by Blue House on 313 and Yellow House on 266.

Jaquan Pilgrim of Yellow House with a total of 30 points claimed impressive wins in the Under-13 boys 100m, 200m and 400m.

The darling of track and field at St George Primary was Under-nine queen Shonica Small who tallied 30 points for Red House. She was superb, dismissing every field to capture the 80m, 100m and 150m in convincing fashion.

Zachary Wall of Green House commanded all aspects of the Under-nine boys division for a total of 30 points. He slammed all- comers in the 80m, 100m and 150m with relatively good speed.

Red House’s Jaquaelah Mounter was the fastest female in the Under-13 age group, with classy performances in the 400m, 200m and 100m. She left many chasing her shadow for 30 deserving points.

Green House’s Tyesha Cumberbatch’s 24 points were good enough for her to finish top of the Under-11 girls division. She captured first place in the 200m and second in the 400m behind Daniya Watson.

Jymarian Mallet ran away from the field in the 100m and 400m to clinch the Under-11 title for Blue House. He also placed second in the 200m to Tristan Gill of Green House and collected 28 points for his efforts.