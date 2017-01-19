Quiet community startled by deadly gunfire

The peace of the St Philip community of Foursquare was shattered by the piercing sound of gunshots in the wee hours of this morning, resulting in the death of 20-year-old Romario Lewis of Frere Pilgrim, Christ Church, who was found lying motionless at the neighbourhood shop.

Police say the victim suffered multiple gunshot injuries. Following the shooting incident, his body was also discovered by lawmen about an hour later with what appeared to be stab wounds to the upper body.

The incident came as a total shock for members of the quiet community, including shop owner Wendell Griffith who told Barbados TODAY “this is the first time anything ever happened like this”.

Griffith, who has been operating the Bump Fart Variety for seven years now, recalled going to bed around 9:30 p.m., leaving patrons playing dominoes as usual.

However, he said a loud explosion jolted him out of his sleep around 2.40 a.m. and when he looked outside he saw Lewis lying face down on the ground.

A distraught Griffith said the victim had visited his shop several times, but never caused any issues before.

As he and friends began the onerous task of cleaning up the fresh, bright red bloodstains that were very visible at the shop, Griffith expressed regret over the incident which resulted in the loss of life.

However, the shopkeeper said he was hopeful that it would not deter his customers from coming back to his establishment, which remains open for business.

When Barbados TODAY visited Lewis’ home this afternoon his relatives declined to speak.

However, police have appealed to anyone with information on the deadly incident to contact the District ‘C’ Police Station at 416-8200 or 416-8201; Police Emergency at 211; Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477 or the nearest police station.