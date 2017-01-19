Police name murder victim

Police have revealed the identity of the country’s first murder victim.

He is Romario Lewis, 20, of Frere View, Christ Church.

Lewis was shot at Highland, Foursquare, St Philip, just after 2:00 a.m.

Police say they discovered Lewis’ body with multiple gunshot injuries and what appeared to be stab wounds to the upper body.

They are appealing to anyone with information relating to the incident to call the District “C” Police Station at 416 8200 or 416 8210, Police Emergency 211 , Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477) or the nearest police station.