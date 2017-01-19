Central Bank warns of counterfeit notes

The Central Bank of Barbados is warning residents and business owners to be on the lookout for counterfeit money.

“In recent months, we have seen an increase in the number of counterfeit notes, particularly $100 notes from the older (2007) series and $20 notes from the new (2013) series, and we felt it was important to alert the public,” said the Deputy Director of Currency Octavia Gibson in a release issued by the Bank this afternoon.

She said “several of the counterfeit notes we have found have the same serial number, so we are asking retailers not to accept notes with these serial numbers and anyone who might have received one to bring it to the Central Bank”.

Gibson made it clear that while the Central Bank was identifying serial numbers that were found multiple times, Barbadians should check all notes received, even those that do not bear the published serial numbers.

“As we have always done, we are encouraging people to familiarize themselves with the security features of genuine banknotes and to examine all the money they come into contact with.”

The deputy director also reminded the public that not only was it a criminal offence to make counterfeit currency, but that it was also an offence to knowingly offer one as payment, even if you were not the person who made it.