Barbados records first murder for 2017

Barbados has recorded its first murder for 2017.

Police say investigations are continuing into the unnatural death of a 20-year-old Christ Church resident, who was apparently shot and killed sometime after 2 a.m. at Highland, Foursquare, St Philip.

The name of the male victim has not yet been released.

However, police spokesman Roland Cobbler said his body was found lying face down with multiple injuries by lawmen who responded to a report received around 3:15 a.m. Thursday.

They are urging anyone with information on the homicide to come forward.

Last year this island recorded 23 murders in total.