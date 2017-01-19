Barbados loses a maestro

The music fraternity awoke this morning to the sad news of the death of Barbadian maestro Adrian Boo Husbands. The veteran musician and late manager of the Headliners Tent was also a teacher and cultural industries consultant.

As news spread of his passing, several local entertainers took to social media to express condolences, with Anderson Blood Armstrong of Headliners describing Husbands as one of his “dearest friends, confidante, supporter, advisor and brother in music.

“I will try to smile as I remember all the good times we have had and the good deeds he has done. I will remember the laughter he brought ‘in his own special way’ and the wise words he always shared with me. “This one is a pretty hard pill to swallow and I extend my sincerest condolences to his immediate and extended (musicians) family. Giving Thanks for the life and the memories of Adrian Boo Husbands,” Blood wrote in a Facebook post.

Another entertainer, Biggie Irie said: “I woke up to the sad news this morning that my good friend . . . has passed on. Rest In Peace Comrade. Well Done.”