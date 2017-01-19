Barbados loses a maestro
The music fraternity awoke this morning to the sad news of the death of Barbadian maestro Adrian Boo Husbands.
The veteran musician and late manager of the Headliners Tent was also a teacher and cultural industries consultant.
“I will try to smile as I remember all the good times we have had and the good deeds he has done. I will remember the laughter he brought ‘in his own special way’ and the wise words he always shared with me.
“This one is a pretty hard pill to swallow and I extend my sincerest condolences to his immediate and extended (musicians) family. Giving Thanks for the life and the memories of Adrian Boo Husbands,” Blood wrote in a Facebook post.
Another entertainer, Biggie Irie said: “I woke up to the sad news this morning that my good friend . . . has passed on. Rest In Peace Comrade. Well Done.”
Entertainment lawyer and politician Santia Bradshaw also commented saying: “Oh my we have lost a big one. A true example of one who loved what he did. There are some giants I would rather leave behind in this business and Adrian Boo Husbands is one of them. Condolences to his family and to the entire music fraternity whose life he impacted.”
The former Harrison College student and Barclays bank employee leaves to mourn his wife Althea and son Kyle.
This is so sad. May he rest in peace. Sincere condolences to his friends, family and Kolij family.
RIP
Rest In Peace Boo.
RIP Boo your work on earth is completed and you have done an excellent job. So sad to see you go.
RIP
How old was he? How did he die? Condolences to his family and friends.
RIP…
R.I.P
Condolences goes out to his family and friends may his soul rest in peace, your work has been completed only God’s name best and no man can question him for you work well done Boo may your soul (R. I. P) and rise in glory.
RIP Boo, it was a pleasure working with you as a fledgling artist when I was at UWI in the early 1990s and Coalition was the backing band for Campus Carnival.