Bajan in Tobago wins land

Kevin Herbert is the winner of the National Cultural Foundation (NCF) Lot 5 For 50 promotion which ran during the Crop Over season last year.

The 36-year-old obstetrician/gynecologist, who has been living in Tobago for the past three years, told Barbados TODAY he was at his home in Trinidad’s sister isle when he learned of his good fortune.

“I got a knock on the door and a gentleman there [was] telling me there was a call for me from Barbados, which was very strange,” he said.

Herbert said the NCF’s corporate communications specialist Simone Codrington, who was the person on the end of the line, informed him that he had won the competition.

“It blew me away completely,” he said, adding that after talking to Codrington he called friends and family.

“I was calling everyone I knew – my mom, my friends, everybody.”

The Lot 5 for 50 promotion was open to people who attended NCF-organized events during Crop Over. All they had to do was fill in their ticket stubs and drop them in boxes at the events they attended.

Herbert was only in the island for one weekend during Crop Over and his winning ticket came from Soca Royale. He bought that ticket the same day of the event.

Herbert is planning to get married and said he will build on his new plot of land at Deanstown Terrace, St James.

NCF’s Chief Executive Officer Cranston Browne said the Foundation hopes to continue promotions like Lot 5 for 50 in the future.

Barbados Public Workers’ Co-operative Credit Union and Capita Financial sponsored the promotion, which was a part of the recognition of the island’s 50th Anniversary of Independence last year.