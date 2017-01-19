Accused says he was roughed up by police

He arrived at the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court after refusing to give his fingerprints or get his photograph taken at the police station.

However, after having a long talk with Magistrate Douglas Frederick, 45-year-old Desmond Felicien of Ellis Village, Halls Road, St Michael agreed to “fully cooperate” with police.

Felicien pleaded guilty to unlawfully assaulting Coretta Gidding on January 15, but denied uttering the threatening words, “I gine kill you, I gine kill you” towards the woman on the same day.

The police prosecutor Sergeant Rudy Pilgrim did not reveal the facts of the assault offence even though Felicien pleaded guilty, because the two charges are linked. He objected to the accused being granted bail on the threat charge.

“The virtual complainant in this matter was being terrorized over a period of time [but] only recently pressed charges. The accused man refused to take his photographs and fingerprints. [He also entered] St Vincent illegally, and there is [the matter of] whether he will return, Sir, to answer the charges,” the Crown’s representative said.

He went on to explain that Felicien had a propensity for violence, saying he was known for wounding and assault as well as beating police officers.

“In the case of assault . . . this was a mop stick, Sir, that was in front of the lady house!” Felicien said loudly.

However, the magistrate advised him not to get into the facts and to tell the court why he should be granted bail.

Felicien instead sought to explain why he did not cooperate with law enforcement officers.

“Because the police come to my home at 4 o’clock in the morning. I was home the whole day yesterday and Monday. They come, knock, I tell them I coming and next thing I know a fella . . . trying to rip [open] my door . . . . They grabble me and throw me pun the jeep, choke me. They say I was wanted, take up a couple of things from my house. All my hands swell up now, Sir,” he said.

Frederick replied: “That is no justification for not cooperating.”

Felicien then addressed his bail application.

“I never threaten she, Sir. I tell she keep from round my place, Sir. . . . I live two houses away, Sir . . . . I was living there first.”

When the magistrate pointed out to the accused the Immigration Department’s interest in him, he shouted: “Immigration doan have an interest in me, Sir.”

An officer from that department then told the court that the accused had entered St Vincent illegally on September 15, 2016 and spent four months in prison.

That offence allegedly occurred while he was on bail from the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court.

“I have no matters pending before the court, Sir. None! None! None! Check it, Sir. Me and a guy . . . . went fishing . . . and the boat get adrift . . . and end up in St Vincent,” Felicien insisted.

The magistrate then remanded him to jail until January 27 “to cool things off a bit” as well as to check out his claims.

“In the meantime, show some good faith by getting your fingerprints and photograph taken . . . because the vibes you are giving off right now are not good vibes,” Magistrate Frederick said.

Felicien responded: “Yeah, I gine cooperate.”