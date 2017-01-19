5 things about Machel

Over the years, fans have grown to love and appreciate the talent of music maestro, Machel Montano.

The Trinidadian soca artiste, who has won many titles, came to regional prominence as a child star back in 1986 singing the calypso ‘Too Young To Soca’.

Recently we got to know a whole lot more about Monk Monte, as Machel is also called, when he branched out from music and made his debut as a film actor on the big screen.

However, here are five things that you probably still didn’t know about double M.

1. My middle name is Jesus (pronounced heysus)

2. I was born dead (still born) but came back to life six minutes after.

3. I can cook.

4. I’m a very spiritual person who taps into Buddhism, Hinduism, Christianity, and a little bit of the Muslim faith.

5. I love the jungle.