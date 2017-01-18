TRINIDAD – Fiery protest for water

PORT OF SPAIN – “Since Mary had a little lamb,” the residents of Food Crop Road#1 and #2, Chatham have been begging the Ministry of Public Utilities and the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) for a supply of pipe borne water.

Now fed up of the broken promises and having to spend $700 weekly for 1,200 gallons of water, their anger spilled over with a fiery protest along the Southern Main Road that caused traffic to pile up for hours yesterday.

Close to 60 residents gathered at the junction of Food Crop Road #1, near a WASA substation, where they lit tyres and other debris in the road.

Pig farmer Ricardo Mc Bain said the residents are mostly farmers and they are not getting an adequate supply of water to produce their crops and rare their animals. Mc Bain said when they cannot get a truck borne water supply, they have to fetch water from a standpipe, two miles away from their community. He said they resorted to protest action because it seemed like it was the only way to get anything done in T&T.

Cedros Councillor Shankar Teelucksingh said the Siparia Regional Corporation (SRC) was trying to schedule a truck-borne water supply for the residents, three days per week.

Teelucksingh said the corporation was informed that a hydrant in the community that was needed to supply the villagers with water was shut off so they would have to full water tenders in San Fernando. However, he said after speaking with WASA yesterday, the hydrant will be reopened.

Source: (Trinidad Guardian)