The Face of fitness

Keeping your fitness on track

Every New Year, our minds seem to wander back to the past year, how quickly it went, and how we never seemed to reach our fitness goals. That 5K we were too busy to train for, the 10 pounds we promised ourselves we’d lose, or the bikini body we vowed we’d get.

But 2017 is a new year, and there is no better time to start preparing for it than now! Now is the time to start mapping out your new exercise routine. 2017 isn’t going to be another year we fall short of our fitness goals; this is the year we will accomplish what we’ve set out to achieve – no more excuses.

To achieve your desired look, you need to first change the perception you have of exercise. If you have negative thoughts when it comes to working out, it will always be considered a chore and something you don’t enjoy doing. Exercise can be extremely enjoyable once you find something that speaks to you.

If you don’t have a reason to workout, the chances of you sticking to the routine are almost impossible. Giving your exercise programme a purpose will surely help you reach your goal. Whatever your goal may be, it must be something that will motivate you to get off the couch and workout, no matter the circumstances.

Exercise should be enjoyable. Grab a friend and go for a walk, or go to the beach and go for a swim while catching up on your weekly gossip. Try a new sport, or just pick up a Zumba DVD. Find something you enjoy and stick with it.

You are more likely to stick to your goal if you dedicate a specific time and day to working out. Make sure you write down a set time with particular days — and stick to it.

Working out with a personal trainer helps you to keep on track and dedicated to workouts. Trainers have the expertise and know the best way to help you achieve your goals while staying motivated.

If you are constantly doing the same exercises and not challenging yourself, you will never progress. Progression is key; always make your workouts a challenge. If you want to reach your goal, you will have to push yourself, and work outside of your comfort zone.

Make 2017 your fitness year!

Emma Anius is a qualified personal trainer.

BSc Sports Science (Kingston University, UK)

Emma@faceoffitness246.com

