Partners in crime

Siblings on remand for attempted burglary

Two siblings and partners in crime will spend the next 28 days at HMP Dodds after admitting to attempted burglary.

Jim Ron Fenty, 22, and his older brother Jason Nathaniel Fenty, 23, both of #20 B Down Hill Drive, Eden Lodge, St Michael, are charged with entering Nicole Branch’s home as trespassers on December 30, with intent to steal.

The jointly charged brothers pleaded guilty when they appeared before Magistrate Douglas Frederick Wednesday afternoon in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court.

According to police prosecutor Sergeant Rudy Pilgrim, the Fenty siblings were walking along Clermont, St Michael when they saw a house they thought was unoccupied. The two jumped over the guard wall and ventured into the home.

One was a lookout while the other went upstairs, but he was “startled” when the complainant called out.

The brothers escaped but were subsequently arrested and charged following police investigations.

Their lawyer Mohia Ma’at, in seeking bail for his clients, told the court that the Fentys were not on bail from any court, even though they have prior convictions.

“To their credit, both brothers entered the early plea of guilt and cooperated fully with the Royal Barbados Police Force and are both very remorseful about what happened,” the attorney said.

However, Magistrate Frederick was not impressed.

“They are working in [cahoots] with each other. One is the watchman and the other is the thief. Not one talking to the other to say ‘come back, don’t do it, you going get shoot’. These boys hard ears,” the magistrate said as he took a close look at the brothers’ antecedents.

“You know how much trauma that person might have [suffered] seeing two men in her house? Do you know how jumpy she has become? You don’t know because you have never been burglarized.”

At one point, Jason told the magistrate that he had been going through a rough patch lately and had not had any electricity for the past 11 months.

That did not appease the magistrate.

“When you go in someone’s house, you must expect to go to prison [because] you keep doing it all the time,” he told the brothers.

He then remanded the two to jail until February 15.

“Let them reflect,” Frederick said, even as he ordered a pre-sentencing report.