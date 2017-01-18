One man injured in accident at Christ Church

A St Michael man sustained injuries following an accident this evening along Edey Village, at its junction with Frere Pilgrim, Christ Church.

Around 4:05 p.m., Ralph Linton, 65, of Rock Dundo Park, St Michael was involved in a collision with Kamaria Denny, 20, of Breezy Hill, St Philip

Linton complained for pain to his chest and feet and was transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for treatment.

Danny was unhurt.

Police are continuing investigations.