Lynch pleads guilty to stealing from workplace

A 27-year-old man was given time at HMP Dodds to reflect on his actions after appearing in court Tuesday on a theft charge.

Jamar Lynch of Lakes Corner, St Andrew pleaded guilty before Magistrate Douglas Fredrick to stealing $1,500 belonging to Thorpe’s International Produce on January 14.

According to the police prosecutor, Lynch was employed at the establishment and at the end of his shift, he went to the front desk where the supervisor was located and saw some money. He took up the cash but was caught on camera.

When it was time to address the court, Lynch had trouble explaining himself.

It was then that Magistrate Frederick decided to give him time to reflect on the situation at the St Philip penitentiary.

He was remanded until February 14.